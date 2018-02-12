Sarah Jessica Parker defended by Molly Shannon after Kim Cattrall comments

Molly Shannon has only positive things to say about Sarah Jessica Parker.

ET talked to the Divorce actress at Christian Siriano's Fall/ Winter 2018 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night, where she opened up about working with Parker, who was recently very pointedly called out as "cruel" by her former "Sex and the City" co-star, Kim Cattrall, on Instagram.

"I didn't read about that," Shannon said regarding Cattrall's post, "but I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. It doesn't really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a 'girls' girl.' So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her."

Shannon, who play's Parker's character's friend on the HBO show -- now entering its second season -- also gushed about the experience.

"I just feel grateful, I think television is hard and so many times you never know if it's going to work or not, so I always just enjoy it for as long as it's on," she shared. "And I feel really lucky getting to work with Sarah Jessica Parker, she's true Hollywood royalty, and Thomas Haden Church and our amazing writers. It's just fun! For me, it's like a dream job I love, I'm really enjoying myself!"

Cattrall, who thanked her Sex and the City colleagues after her brother, Chris Cattrall, died last week, went after Parker on Instagram on Saturday with a fiery caption on a pic that read, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

"My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall continued. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

Before Cattrall's Instagram call out, ET was with Parker on Thursday, who elaborated on her decision to reach out to her former colleague despite their strained relationship.

"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them," the 52-year-old actress explained.

This article originally appeared on ET.