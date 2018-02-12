Mark Salling's cause of death reportedly confirmed by LA coroner

Former “Glee” star Mark Salling’s death certificate was released on Monday confirming the details surrounding his suicide in late January 2018.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the certificate to TMZ, which reports that the official cause of death for the 35-year-old actor as asphyxia by hanging. It also confirms that Salling hanged himself from a tree in the woods near a riverbed in Sunland, California.

The outlet noted that it still did not have toxicology results from Salling’s autopsy, which would show whether or not he had any alcohol or drugs in his system prior to the suicide.

As previously reported, Salling pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in October 2017 after police found more than 50,000 images on his computer. He was awaiting sentencing on March 7, where he was facing four to seven years behind bars.

Following his death, United States District Judge Otis D. Wright signed a dismissal of his child pornography case. As part of his guilty plea, he could have been forced to pay each victim of the case $50,000 in restitution had they requested it. Now, they’ll need to sue his estate for the money.

Salling was best known for playing bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox series “Glee.”