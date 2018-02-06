Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' dad reveals what he told Markle on her last set day

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
"Suits" star Wendall Pierce wished his TV daughter, Meghan Markle, well on their last day on set.

"Suits" star Wendall Pierce wished his TV daughter, Meghan Markle, well on their last day on set.  (Reuters)

Meghan Markle's TV father, Wendall Pierce, shared some fatherly last words for his "Suits" daughter before the soon-to-be royal departed from the show.

On Tuesday's episode of "Harry," Pierce revealed what he said to his TV daughter during their last day on set.  

“I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show,” Pierce told host Harry Connick Jr. “It was just she and I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'”

SUITS -- "Donna" Episode 710 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Wendell Pierce as Robert Zane -- (Photo by: Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network)

Markle and Pierce appear in "Suits" season seven episode, "Donna."  (USA )

Markle made the decision to leave the show as well as her acting career behind after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November.

Pierce, who played Markle's father for four seasons of the show, also admitted to Connick that he knew about Markle and Prince Harry's relationship and talked with the actress about how it was progressing.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.'”

Britain's Prince Harry, centre, and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle, centre left, arrive to attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London Thursday Feb. 1, 2018. The royal couple attended the second annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in London, celebrating the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, injured and sick military veterans as part of their recovery and rehabilitation. (Ben Stansall/pool via AP)

Markle arrives at the Endeavour Gala in London with Prince Harry on Feb.1.  (AP)

After Markle’s engagement was confirmed, Pierce congratulated his TV daughter on Twitter and said, “Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement,” he wrote. “Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves.”

When asked if he would be attending the royal wedding, Pierce said he wasn't sure but admitted, “I hope so.”

Markle's "Suits" husband, Patrick J. Adams, also tweeted about Markle's engagement when it was announced but joked that as her TV husband, he had no idea what was going on. 

Adams later offered a real congratulations to Markle and said, "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

“Suits” was recently renewed by USA Today for an eighth season, but without the show stars, Markle and Adams. The network recently announced that Katherine Heigl will join the cast as a series regular.

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.