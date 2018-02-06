Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley out as ACM Awards hosts

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are out of a job.

Bentley let it slip at the Country Radio Seminar on Monday that he and Bryan will not be hosting the ACM Awards later this year.

"We did two years, I love Luke to death, he's one of my favorite people. It's hard not to have fun with Luke," Bentley said at the event, according to Taste of Country. "The ACMs were great, we had so much fun doing it. The ACMs have been so good to me."

The singers co-hosted the ACM Awards together for two years. Bryan previously hosted the show with Blake Shelton for three years before Bentley came on board.

Bentley didn't offer an explanation as to why he and Bryan are out, but the singer is busy promoting his new album "The Mountain" slated for release later this year and Bryan is one of the hosts of the "American Idol" reboot set to air in March.

The Academy of Country Music has not revealed who will host the show this year. A rep for the organization did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The ACM Awards will take place on April 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Previous hosts include Vince Gill, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.