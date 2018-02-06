Katy Perry says 'I don't want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore'

Katy Perry is giving her soul a little self-care.

In a new interview with Glamour, the "Witness" singer talks about settling down, starting a family and turning her focus inward after a couple of years of disappointments in her life.

"I had a lot of expectations at the end of 2015 and the end of 2016 that weren’t met," the 33-year-old artist admits. "That was the first time, in a long time, that I didn’t get my way. I think it was the universe’s way of testing me, of saying, 'We’re going to see if you really do love yourself.'"

"That was challenging for me, because I didn’t realize how much I relied on the outside validation," she adds. "I thought that I didn’t, but once you get kicked down the mountain a little bit, you realize that the weather really is better at the top. It’s been really necessary for me to go through that."

Ultimately, Perry says the challenges have her thinking about the next chapter of her life -- family.

"I’m preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I’m nervous about," she shares. "I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult. I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own in the near future. And that’s the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings."

"I’m about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I’m nervous, but I don’t think I have a choice anymore," she decides. "This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career. But for my personal life, it doesn’t work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson."

Perry's Glamour interview is out now.

This article originally appeared on ET.