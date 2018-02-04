Kim Cattrall announces death of her brother after calling for help finding him

Kim Cattrall announced the death of her brother, 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall, on social media Sunday, hours after seeking help in finding him.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

No further details were available.

The news came after the "Sex and the City" star revealed on Instagram that her sibling had been missing for several days.

“He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada,” she said in a post, sharing a photo.

“His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked,” she continued. “This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Before announcing her brother's death, Cattrall had called him “a one of a kind brother.”