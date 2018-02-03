Natalie Woods' sister demands Robert Wagner tell her what happened to Hollywood starlet

The sister of Natalie Wood is demanding Robert Wagner answer questions about what happened the night of the Hollywood starlet’s suspicious death.

Lana Wood told Inside Edition in a report Friday that she believes Wagner has not fully explained what happened to her sister in 1981.

“Somebody's lying," Wood said. "Somebody hurt her. Somebody's hurting all of us. Stand up and tell me the truth! I know things go bad. I know people lose their tempers! I know bad things happen when you don’t want them to. So, stand up and tell me that... Tell me what happened to her.”

NATALIE WOOD’S DROWNING DEEMED A ‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’ AS MORE WITNESSES COME FORWARD

Wagner, who is now 87, was married to Wood at the time of her death. The “West Side Story” star was traveling on her family’s yacht, Splendour, with Wagner, the ship’s captain Dennis Davern and Wood's friend, actor Christopher Walken.

Her body was found in the water by a restaurant owner in November 1981 after an apparent night of drinking. She was wearing only a nightgown and a red jacket.

Police originally deemed Wood’s death an accident after Wagner told authorities he believed his then-wife slipped while trying to board a dinghy, hit her head and drowned.

Lana Wood is skeptical of Wagner’s account.

“She would have never, never in a million years left the boat undressed," Wood said. "Undressed! She was in a nightgown!"

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office announced Wagner has been named a “person of interest” in the “suspicious” death of Wood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina told “48 Hours” that investigators would like to talk to the actor about the events leading up to Wood’s death. After excerpts of the “48 Hours” interview were released, the office confirmed Wood’s drowning was being investigated and that new witnesses had come forward.

Davern, the ship’s captain, said he heard Wagner and Wood fighting before her death. Another witness told investigators they heard yelling and crashing sounds from the couple’s room.

Soon after that, other witnesses claimed they heard a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat. They believe the voices belonged to Wood and Wagner.

ROBERT WAGNER IS A ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN NATALIE WOOD’S ‘SUSPICIOUS’ 1981 DEATH, INVESTIGATORS SAY

Lana Wood, an actress herself who is best known for her role in “Diamonds Are Forever,” told Inside Edition that she believes she might never get closure.

“It's exhausting," Lana Wood said. "It's exhausting to live like this. Everybody says 'closure, closure.' There is no such thing as closure!”

She said not a day goes by when she does not think about her sister.

“I don’t imagine that even when I know, there's going to be a single day that passes when I don’t wish Natalie was here and wish that I could talk to her,” she said.

A rep for Wagner has declined to comment. He has refused to talk to officials about Wood's death since the case was re-opened in 2011.

Wood and Wagner married in December 1957. The two began dating when she was 18 and he was 26. They divorced in April 1962 and re-married in 1972.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.