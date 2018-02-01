Beyonce posts snap of starstruck fan who photobombed

A Massachusetts grandmother worried that no one would believe her story of spotting Beyonce before the Grammys — until a picture of her star-struck reaction appeared on the singer's Instagram page.

The picture shows Beyonce and Jay-Z strolling down a hotel hallway past Susan Monaghan, her mouth agape as she stands aside to let the celebrity couple pass.

Monaghan told the Boston Globe that all she could think as the singer smiled at her was, "No one is going to believe me."

She told the newspaper, "I think she posted it for me. So people would believe me."

Her daughter, Jenn Hiitt, confirmed that she was skeptical of the story. But the next day, she got a text saying that Monaghan's picture was circulating online.

Monaghan says that seeing Beyonce's smile felt like being "hugged by an angel."

She added, "I think it's hysterical. Strange things happen to me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.