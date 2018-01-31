'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons joins serial killer biopic about Ted Bundy

“The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons is taking his acting talents in a drastically different direction from his lovable, albeit difficult, sitcom character. It’s been revealed that the Sheldon Cooper actor will be joining Zac Efron in the world of serial killers in the upcoming film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parsons will join an already star-studded cast list that includes John Malkovich, Lily Collins, Jeffrey Donovan, Grace Victoria Cox and, of course, Efron. The film centers on the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy and how a routine traffic stop unraveled his sordid tale of murder and mayhem. Parsons will join the cast as Larry Simpson, the real-life lead prosecutor in the 1979 Miami trial that finally got Bundy convicted.

Efron has been making a splash on social media by posting photos from the set that show off his uncanny resemblance to the infamous killer as well as his infamous Volkswagen Beetle, where People reports nearly a dozen of his victims are believed to have died. Bundy was executed in Florida on Jan. 24, 1989 after confessing to 30 murders committed across seven states.

In addition to providing voice talent on CBS’ spinoff hit “Young Sheldon,” Parsons is starring on the eleventh season of “The Big Bang Theory.” As the show’s star continues to shine, two of his co-stars have discussed a potential end to the beloved sitcom after Season 12. Johnny Galecki discussed the end at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour and Mayim Bialik echoed his sentiments that the cast might be ready to move on to other projects sometime soon. However, no official end date has been set for “The Big Bang Theory” as of now.

In the meantime, fans can eagerly wait for Parsons to flex his dramatic chops in the upcoming serial killer biopic, which has no release date at this time.