Grammy's 'Tears In Heaven' Las Vegas shooting tribute slammed on social media

Eric Clapton’s “Tears In Heaven” was covered by four country music stars during Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but the moment was slammed by social media users.

The performance, which was a tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas massacre and the Manchester bombing, ran into audio problems from the start. Country music star Maren Morris, who performed with the Brothers Osborne and Eric Church, was hard to hear as she explained who the musicians were paying tribute to.

The victims killed and injured in Las Vegas were attending a country music festival before Stephen Paddock opened fire into the crowd enjoying the music, leaving 58 people dead. In Manchester, 22 people died when a bomb was detonated at a stadium in Manchester before an Ariana Grande concert.

The four musicians covered Clapton’s popular ballad, which he wrote for his 4-year-old son, Conor, died in 1991 after falling out of an New York City apartment window.

However, some Twitter users felt the musicians butchered the emotional song.

“Eric Clapton’s song Tears in Heaven is being destroyed tonight,” one person wrote.

“Eric Clapton is still alive and still he’s crying tears in heaven seeing his song slaughtered like this. This is just all around bad,” another person tweeted.

“The person in charge of hiring those four country ‘singers’ to perform ‘Tears In Heaven’ should be fired immediately. That was horrendous,” a social media user wrote.

Despite some bad reviews, some other social media users felt the tribute was emotional and beautiful.

“First two chords of Tears In Heaven and I’m already sobbing,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Trying to hold it together after that Tears in Heaven performance for Manchester and Las Vegas victims,” a person tweeted.