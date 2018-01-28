Expand / Collapse search
Top Grammy winners of all time

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Beyonce has won 22 Grammys. The 2018 Grammys will take place on Sunday night in New York City.

If you think pop superstar Beyonce has won the most Grammys ever, guess again. In fact, the musician doesn't even crack the Top 5. Neither does her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who leads the pack of nominees at this year's ceremony with 8 nominations.

While Beyonce and Jay-Z have each won more than 20 of the music awards, several musicians have racked up more wins.

And even if Jay-Z -- a 21-time Grammy winner -- wins all the categories he's currently nominated in, he still won't be able to top the list.

With the 2018 Grammys set to take place Sunday night, read on for a look at the 10 artists who have won the most Grammys, according to the awards show website.

Georg Solti, 31

FILE PHOTO 23OCT92 - Music director Sir Georg Solti (C) recieves a birthday kiss from Placido Domingo and Kiri Te Kanawa backstage at the Royal Opera House, October 23 1992. Solti, one of the world's musical maestros who has died at the age of 84, is perhaps the most energetic and driven conductor of the 20th century. BRITAIN SOLTI - RP1DRIDTIBAB

Georgi Solti (center) won 31 Grammys.  (REUTERS)

Though he died in 1997 at age 84, Solti is still the man to beat, having won 31 Grammys. Solti’s career included more than 20 years as musical director for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Quincy Jones, 27

Musician Quincy Jones arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1D3AB288D0

Music industry titan Quincy Jones has won 27 Grammy Awards.  (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

The music industry titan and musician has won 27 Grammys - among them Album of the Year for the Michael Jackson smash hit “Thriller.”

The 84-year-old remains active: he co-founded Qwest TV, which Rolling Stone reports is a jazz video-on-demand subscription service.

Alison Krauss, 27

Singer Alison Krauss performs during a concert honoring singer/songwriter Willie Nelson, recipient of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Washington November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - GF20000065393

Alison Krauss, like Quincy Jones, has also won 27 Grammys.  (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

The 46-year-old artist “holds the distinction as the female artist with the most GRAMMYs, and the female with the most awards in the Country Field,” Grammy.com says, adding that she “shares 14 of her wins with her backing band of nearly 30 years, Union Station.”

Krauss is currently up for 2 awards: Best Country Solo Performance (“Losing You”) and Best American Roots Performance (“I Never Cared For You”).

Pierre Boulez, 26

French composer and conductor Pierre Boulez and Canadian rock-folk singer Joni Mitchell pose for a photo as they attend a news conference May 7. Mitchell and Boulez shared a one-million-crown (150,000 US Dollars) cash award after they were awarded music's Nobel Prize, the Polar Prize, by the King of Sweden - PBEAHUMUMCL

Pierre Boulez (left with Joni Mitchell in 1996) won 26 Grammys.  (REUTERS)

“Pierre Boulez earned his GRAMMYs conducting the work of renowned 20th century composers such as Bela Bartók, Alban Berg and Claude Debussy,” Grammy.com says.

Boulez’s career included leading the New York Philharmonic and the BBC Symphony Orchestra during the 1970s. He died in 2016 at age 90.

Vladimir Horowitz, 25

Portrait of U.S. American pianist and composer, Vladimir Horowitz, born October 1, 1903 in the Ukraine, Russia, listens to the honorific speech after being decorated with Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hamburg, West Germany, Monday, May 12, 1986. It is his first appearance in Germany after an absence of 55 years and emigrating to the U.S. in 1939. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper)

Vladimir Horowitz won 25 Grammys.  (AP)

Vladimir Horowitz, who died in 1989 in his 80s, won 25 awards.

“Piano playing consists of common sense, heart, and technical resources,” the pianist and composer once said, according to WNYC. “All three should be equally developed. Without common sense you are a fiasco, without technique an amateur, without heart a machine.”

Stevie Wonder, 25

Musician Stevie Wonder poses at the world premiere of the film "Sing" in Los Angeles, California, December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - RC121D386E50

Stevie Wonder has won 25 Grammys.  (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Singer Stevie Wonder has 25 Grammys. He last won a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals (“For Once in My Life”) in 2007.  

Now 67 years old, Wonder continues to take the stage. He performed his albums “Innervisions” and “Talking Book” in full as part of a House Full of Toys benefit concert in December, Billboard reported.

John Williams, 23

Composer John Williams places his hand over his heart before accepting the American Film Institute's (AFI) 44th Life Achievement Award at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - S1AETJAVLIAB

American composer John Williams has won 23 Grammys.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

You might not know John Williams’ face, but you have likely heard the prolific composer's music. Williams is known for his work on the Star Wars franchise, including the latest installment, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” 

He's also a frequent Stephen Spielberg collaborator: Williams has composed music for many of the director's films, including "Jaws," "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List." 

The composer was announced in early January by the Recording Academy as a recipient of the Trustees Award, which "honors such contributions in areas other than performance."

Beyonce, 22

FILE PHOTO - Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo - RC1900C5CC20

Beyonce has won multiple Grammys Awards.  (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

Beyonce, 36, most recently won Grammys in 2017 for Best Urban Contemporary Album (“Lemonade”) and Best Music Video (“Formation”).

Chick Corea, 22

Chick Corea accepts the Best Improvised Jazz Solo award for "Fingerprints" during the pre-telecast awards at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - TAGS: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-PRETEL) - TB3EB281RLP4N

Chick Corea has won 22 Grammy Awards.  (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson )

Chick Corea also has 22 Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist previously performed at the 2004 Grammys with the Foo Fighters, his Grammy.com artist profile says.

Corea, 76, is still active, with a slew of 2018 tour dates planned, including stops in Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City.

U2, 22

Larry Mullen, Bono, Adam Clayton and the Edge (L-R) of the band U2 arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 13, 2014. The annual Bambi awards honours celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (GERMANY - Tags: ANNIVERSARY ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS) - LR1EABD1HTS9B

Irish rock band U2 has won 22 Grammys.  (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

The Irish rock band's first Grammys were for Album of the Year (“The Joshua Tree”) and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (“The Joshua Tree”), both of which they won in 1988.

The band was last nominated for Best Rock Album for their 2014 release “Songs of Innocence.” The award instead went to Beck (“Morning Phase”) at the 2015 Grammys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.