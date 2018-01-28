Reba walks Grammys red carpet with new boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo

Reba McEntire hit the red carpet at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night with a hot new accessory on her arm -- her boyfriend, Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo.

The country icon stopped by to talk with ET's Cameron Mathison, where the two adorably talked about their relationship.

"We've been having fun!" McEntire said of his Instagram appearances. "We've been to three plays here in New York, just enjoying it tremendously."

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:21am PST

Reba McEntire Is KFC's Newest Colonel Sanders -- See the Pics!

She added. "We like to have fun whether it's the mountains or New York City." And there's plenty of evidence on Instagram that shows these two are living life and loving it.

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:44am PST

"Skeeter took Marti and me hiking 24 miles in 4 days!! Loved it!!! #skeeterlasuzzo#lovejackson" she wrote in the caption for a pic of the two roughing it in the woods.

But how is Lasuzzo handling the red carpet alongside the incredible Ms. McEntire?

Reba McEntire Says She Hasn't Been on a Date Since Her 2015 Divorce

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:01pm PST

"I'm doing great!" he said. "I'm just following her and enjoying the night with her."

McEntire also stopped and chatted with ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier for the GRAMMY Red Carpet Live special before going on to take home an award for Best Roots Gospel Album.

"Thanks to everyone for all the love and support of #SingItNow! #Grammys #BestRootsGospelAlbum," the 62-year-old wrote in the caption for an Instagram pic of herself proudly holding her latest GRAMMY.

EXCLUSIVE: Even Reba McEntire Admits to Stage Fright, 'Especially When I Have a New Outfit On'