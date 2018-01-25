Cooking With 'Friends': Brenberg Family 'Bad Day' Soup

BRIAN BRENBERG’S “BAD DAY” SOUP

Ingredients:

1lb. ground beef

64 fl. oz. V8 juice

3-4 medium-sized onions

2 c. carrots, chopped

1 c. chopped herb of your choice

1 (10.5 oz.) can of cream of chicken soup

Instructions:

Chop onions and carrots, set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add onions and cook over medium/low heat until translucent, stirring frequently. Add chopped carrots to pan and sauté with onion.

Add ground beef. Cook until beef is browned, then drain excess liquid. Add chopped herb.

Add V8 juice and cream of chicken soup, bring to a boil.

*PRO TIP: This recipe is also great in a slow cooker!