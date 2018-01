Grammy Awards 2018 nominees and show information

The 2018 Grammys are less than one week away, but viewers can already expect a star-filled affair.

Red carpet coverage will begin in the lead-up to the awards show, before superstars such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus and the rock band U2 take the stage at the New York City ceremony.

The 2018 Grammys also marks the award show's return to the Big Apple after it moved to Los Angeles in 2004.

Read on for a look at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

How can I watch the Grammys?

You can tune in Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS to watch the Grammys, which will be hosted by comedian James Corden for the second year running.

“Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell and “ET” correspondent Keltie Knight will host the one-hour "GRAMMY Red Carpet Live," which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who's performing?

Pop singers Lady Gaga and Pink, rapper Childish Gambino and country group Little Big Town are among the artists slated to perform. Broadway stars Patti LuPone and Ben Platt are also expected to take the stage.

Other stars who have been announced include country singers Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, rocker Sting, R&B singer Bruno Mars, rapper Cardi B and Latin artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

DJ Khaled is also set to take the stage alongside pop superstar Rihanna and singer Bryson Tiller for a special joint performance.

Country stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne -- who all performed at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival, the target of an Oct. 2017 mass shooting -- will collaborate on a tribute for victims killed at various live music events, according to the Recording Academy.

Who has the most nominations?

Jay-Z is up for eight awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video.

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have seven and six nominations, respectively. Childish Gambino, Khalid, No I.D. and SZA all have five each.

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA are up for Best New Artist.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

The nominees are: Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!," Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.," Lorde’s “Melodrama,” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track with Justin Bieber, “Despacito,” the Julia Michaels song “Issues” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” are all included in the category.

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

They include Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Mars' top 5 hit, "24K Magic," Lamar's No. 1 smash, "HUMBLE.," Gambino's "Redbone" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.