Kim Kardashian slams Lamar Odom after comments he made about her sister Khloe

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - 01/05/17 - Socialite Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HP1ED52060H1O

Kim Kardashian is savage when it comes to defending her blood.

The 37-year-old ripped Lamar Odom after he gave an interview saying he knew his marriage to Khloé Kardashian was over “when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer.”

“Or second or third brothel,” Kim, 37, shot back via Twitter on Thursday.

Basketball player Lamar Odom departs the New York state Supreme Court after a child custody hearing with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales, in Manhattan March 5, 2013.

The ex-NBA star infamously overdosed at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch in October 2015, almost two years after Khloé, 33, initially filed for divorce. The couple postponed their divorce while Odom was in the hospital recovering.

Finally, Khloé refiled in May 2016 and they finalized their split that December.

She is now expecting her first baby with NBA power forward Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Kim has been home taking care of her newborn daughter, but always has time to hurl an insult over social media.

