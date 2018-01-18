Grammys 2018 performers and presenters

The Grammys will bring a slew of stars to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

The Recording Academy recently named Sam Smith and Kendrick Lamar among the award show's list of performers.

Read on for a look at the other performers and presenters set to appear at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Who else will perform?

Irish rock band U2, pop singer Miley Cyrus and singer Elton John are due to belt out a tune.

Latin superstars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, R&B singer Bruno Mars, rapper Cardi B, pop singer Kesha and R&B artist SZA have also been announced as performers. Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid are also set to sing.

Lady Gaga, Pink, rapper Childish Gambino, country quartet Little Big Town, Broadway star Patti LuPone and Ben Platt from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will also take the stage.

What do we know about the performances?

Miley Cyrus and Elton John will perform together, as will Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

Lady Gaga will also perform a song off of her album "Joanne."

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid's joint performance will feature both suicide attempt survivors and suicide loss survivors, according to the Recording Academy. The trio's suicide prevention hit, "1-800-273-8255," is nominated for Song of the Year.

LuPone and Platt will perform in honor of the show's return to New York City -- and also as a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Recording Academy said. The Grammys were held in New York in 2003, before spending 14 years in Los Angeles.

“I cannot wait to perform a beautiful West Side Story treat,” Platt tweeted. Bernstein composed the music for “West Side Story.”

LuPone is set to sing “Don't Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita,” whose music was written by Lloyd Webber.

Country music stars Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne will also team up. Their performance will pay tribute to victims who died at recent live music events, according to the Recording Academy.

GRAMMYS 2018 NOMINEES AND SHOW INFORMATION

What about the presenters?

Presenters have yet to be announced for the Grammys. Last year’s presenters included stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

What else should I know?

James Corden of "The Late Late Show" will host the awards show, which will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 28 on CBS.

If you’re watching the program, you might see performers take home awards as well: many of them are nominated, including Mars. The “24K Magic” singer has the most nods among the Grammys performers, and is up for six awards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.