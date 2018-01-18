'Alaskan Bush People' star cancer-free after being given 3 percent chance to live

Ami Brown, the matriarchal figure of the “Alaskan Bush People” TV series, has reportedly been given a clean bill of health following a battle with lung cancer that doctors told her she had only a 3 percent chance of surviving.

According to People, the 54-year-old reality star received the results from her latest scans on Dec. 21 after several months of painful radiation and chemotherapy treatments that forced her family to move from their home in Alaska to Southern California. At her worst, Brown reportedly dropped to a dangerous 77 pounds. The outlet reports that all signs of her cancer, which had at one point spread to her chest and back, were gone.

In an interview with the outlet, Brown shared how hope allowed her to survive, something she hopes to pass on to others going through the same thing.

“You hear the words chemo and radiation and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light. I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope. It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles,” she said. “In fact, I’ve allowed the University of California, Los Angeles to use my medical records for a case study because they hadn’t really run into my situation before.”

The family announced Ami’s diagnosis in June on their Discovery Channel series. The show depicted how the Browns were coping as the treatment changed their daily routine. While Ami’s doctors are giving her a clean bill of health, she says that the cancer will always be with her as she’ll have to get regular checkups to see if it returns. For now, though, she’s enjoying the ability to walk around her home once again.