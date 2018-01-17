Dylan Farrow: 'I am credible' and 'telling the truth' about Woody Allen

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, is standing by her claims that the director molested her when she was a child.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth,” she says in a new interview with “CBS This Morning.”

“I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

Farrow, now 32, sat down with “This Morning” co-host Gayle King on Monday to discuss the alleged abuse, which she claims happened in an attic in 1992 when she was just 7-years-old.

The interview isn’t scheduled to air until Thursday, but CBS released a short preview online Tuesday.

Farrow has never given an interview on camera about the accusations against her adopted father — which he has repeatedly denied — nor has she spoken about the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements that have taken Hollywood by storm recently. She is expected to talk about both during the sit-down.

While numerous stars have denounced Allen in light of what’s going on in the country, several have chosen to stick by his side.

Alec Baldwin defended the scandal-plagued director on Twitter this week, saying: “Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed…The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, described the star’s support for Allen while responding to a fan on Instagram.

“I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click,” she said. “There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.