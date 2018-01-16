Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby girl via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child via surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the reality star wrote on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The couple's surrogate gave birth to a baby girl weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces on Monday.

A rep for the couple did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Kardashian and West are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

After months of speculating that Kimye was expecting their third child via surrogate, Kim finally shared the news in September in a teaser for her reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim, 36, asked in the extended trailer.

"The person's pregnant?" her sister Khloe Kardashian responded at the time.

Kardashian's younger sister Khloe also recently announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.