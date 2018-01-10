YouTube won't move forward with future projects by Logan Paul amid controversy

Just one day after posting an open letter to users regarding the misconduct by one of its most popular stars, YouTube has decided to cut all further business ties with massively popular vlogger, Logan Paul, short of removing his channel.

The Google-owned streaming site announced on Wednesday that it will not be moving forward with any of the future projects involving Paul. This mostly affects the vlogger's projects on YouTube Red, the ad-free paid subscription venture from the site. Paul was set to make “The Thinning: New World Order,” a sequel to his YouTube Red science fiction thriller “The Thinning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul also won’t appear in the fourth season of its comedy “Foursome.” It's worth noting that Paul still has his YouTube channel, but not his YouTube Red projects.

Further adding to its distance from Paul, YouTube will remove him from its Google Preferred list, which aggregates its top channels and allows brands to sell ads to the top 5 percent of creators on the platform. While none of these steps will stop Paul from making videos on YouTube, or even advertising on his regular channel, it will certainly affect the amount of money and exposure his brand makes going forward.

As previously reported, the star received unprecedented backlash after posting a video of himself in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, which is known as a common place for people to commit suicide. Paul was filming in the forest when his group came across a person who appeared to have hanged themself. Paul’s critics were offended not only that he posted the graphic content to his millions of followers, but was seen giggling and cracking jokes during the tense moment.

The star has since released two apologies to fans as well as taken a break from posting more videos. The video in question was quickly removed, but the damage was done. So far, Paul has yet to publicly comment on the news.