Harvey Weinstein slapped by man in drunken rage at Arizona resort

Hollywood pariah Harvey Weinstein was slapped by a fellow restaurant patron at a luxury resort in Arizona on Tuesday night, Taccording to a video obtained by TMZ.

According to the gossip site, the disgraced movie mogul was eating dinner at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his "sober coach" when he was approached by two men sitting next to him.

One of the men named Steve told TMZ he asked Weinstein for a picture after telling him how much he loves his movies. According to Steve, Weinstein then became belligerent and turned him down.

Producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a red carpet for the movie "Philomena", directed by Stephen Frears, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E991053G01

Weinstein was eating dinner at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his "sober coach" when he was approached by two men sitting next to him.  (Reuters)

However, the manager of Elements told TMZ Weinstein was "very sweet" and simply told Steve, "I'd rather not take a picture right now."

Steve, who had his friend video tape the interaction, said he approached Weinstein again around 9 p.m. when the former movie producer got up to leave.

Steve, who admitted he had "quite a bit to drink" walked up to Weinstein in the video and slapped him twice on the face.

"You're such a piece of s---t for what you did to these women" he said in the video.

Bob Weinstein (L) and his brother Harvey Weinstein, the founders of The Weinstein Co., an independent motion picture studio, pose at the premiere of their studio's film "1408" in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES) - GM1DVLYMHVAA

Since his sexual abuse scandal broke in October, Weinstein was dropped by the studio he co-founded with his brother Bob.  (Reuters)

More than 60 women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct. Since his sexual abuse scandal broke in October, Weinstein was dropped by the studio he co-founded, and said he entered rehab to address his behavior.

Weinstein has vehemently denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. 