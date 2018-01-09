Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT

List of 2018 British Academy Film Awards nominees

Associated Press
Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" receives 12 nominations for the 2018 BAFTAs, starring Sally Hawkins.

Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" receives 12 nominations for the 2018 BAFTAs, starring Sally Hawkins.  (Fox Searchlight Pictures/AP )

Nominations in the main categories for the British Academy Film Awards, announced Tuesday:

Best film: "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; "Darkest Hour"; "Dunkirk"; "Call Me By Your Name"

Outstanding British film: "Darkest Hour"; "The Death of Stalin"; "God's Own Country"; "Lady Macbeth"; "Paddington 2"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Leading actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Annette Bening, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Leading actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Jamie Bell, "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"; Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Darkest Hour"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Supporting actor: Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Hugh Grant, "Paddington 2"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"; Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; Denis Villeneuve, "Blade Runner 2049"; Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me By Your Name"

Film not in the English language: "Elle"; "First They Killed My Father"; "The Handmaiden"; "Loveless"; "The Salesman"

Documentary: "City of Ghosts"; "I Am Not Your Negro"; "Icarus"; "An Inconvenient Sequel"; "Jane"

Animated film: "Coco"; "Loving Vincent"; "My Life as a Courgette"

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten, "The Ghoul"; Rungano Nyoni and Emily Morgan, "I Am Not a Witch"; Johnny Harris and Thomas Napper, "Jawbone"; Lucy Cohen, "Kingdom of Us"; Alice Birch, William Oldroyd and Fodhia Cronin O'Reilly, "Lady Macbeth"

Original screenplay: "Get Out"; "I, Tonya"; "Lady Bird"; "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Adapted screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name"; "The Death of Stalin"; "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool"; "Molly's Game"; "Paddington 2"

Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049"; "Darkest Hour"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Original Music: "Blade Runner 2049"; "Darkest Hour"; "Dunkirk"; "Phantom Thread"; "The Shape of Water"

Editing: "Baby Driver"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Production design: "Beauty and the Beast"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Darkest Hour"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"

Costume design: "Beauty and the Beast"; "Darkest Hour"; "I, Tonya"; "Phantom Thread"; "The Shape of Water"

Makeup and Hair: "Blade Runner 2049"; "Darkest Hour"; "I, Tonya"; "Victoria & Abdul"; "Wonder"

Sound: "Baby Driver"; "Blade Runner 2049"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Special visual effects: "Blade Runner 2049"; "Dunkirk"; "The Shape of Water"; "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"; "War for the Planet of the Apes"

Rising Star: Daniel Kaluuya; Florence Pugh; Josh O'Connor; Tessa Thompson; Timothee Chalamet