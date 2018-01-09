Kendall Jenner hits back at critics over acne at Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting her haters ruin her Golden Globes experience.

The 22-year-old supermodel received criticism after photos of her at the 2018 Golden Globes showed visible acne on her face. A few bumps were seen on both cheeks hiding behind her shoulder-length hair.

A fan on Twitter took notice and defended Jenner, saying: “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.”

Jenner replied to the fan by tweeting, “Never let that s--- stop you!”

The model previously opened up about her acne struggles in her blog she recently shut down, saying she suffered from low self-esteem in her teens.

“Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them,” Jenner said in her blog, according to People. “I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”

Jenner attended the awards show on behalf of Vogue, but many social media users slammed the model and questioned why she was invited in the first place. Jenner later wrote on social media she was “honored and humble” to attend the Golden Globes.

“My eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! I too stand with all women. #TimesUp,” Jenner wrote while sharing a few Polaroid images from the night.