Barbra Streisand slams Golden Globes for lack of female director awards

Barbra Streisand took a moment before presenting the last Golden Globe award Sunday night to call out the lack of nominations for female directors in the history of the awards ceremony.

While presenting the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, Streisand said there should be “more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director.”

Streisand was the only woman to ever win a Golden Globe for best director.

"So, backstage I heard they said something about me, I was the only woman to get ─ did I hear right? ─ the only woman to get the best director award, and you know that was 1984," the 75-year-old singer and actress said, referring to her win for her film “Yentl.”

"That was 34 years ago. Folks, time's up!" she said.

SCIENTOLOGIST ELISABETH MOSS SLAMMED FOR 'HYPOCRITICAL' GOLDEN GLOBES SPEECH

She continued, "We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women."

Streisand said she was “proud” to be at the awards show filled with people who spoke out against gender inequality, sexual harassment “and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics.” She also applauded the entertainment industry for confronting the recent scandals and vowing to implement change.

“Truth is powerful, and in a really good film, we recognize the truth about ourselves, about others, and it's so powerful that it can even change people's minds, touch people's hearts and ultimately even change society itself,” Streisand said.

STARS ADDRESS SEXUAL ASSAULT AT GOLDEN GLOBES

Streisand later took to Twitter to reiterate the "terrible fact" and named female directors she would have liked to see be nominated.

"There has not been a single woman who has won the Golden Globe for Best Director since I was fortunate enough to win it for Yentl in 1984…that’s 34 years ago! Not right!" she tweeted.

"In my humble opinion, I was very disappointed that director Dee Rees and her powerful film @mudboundmovie wasn’t even nominated," she said. "I also would have liked to see director @PattyJenks and her film @WonderWomanFilm recognized because it shows how strong women can be, not only as characters but also at the box office. The three highest-grossing films last year were all carried by women."

Actresses in the audience, including Saoirse Ronan, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her leading role in “Lady Bird,” nodded in agreement.

No women were nominated for a Golden Globe in the director’s category this year. Natalie Portman took note of the lack of female recognition in the category, saying, “And here are the all-male nominees.”