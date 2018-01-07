Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share an awkward kiss at the Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman won one of the first awards of the night during the Golden Globes, taking home the trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series. But the star’s awkward kiss with husband, Keith Urban, seemed to get more attention than her big win.

Before accepting the award for her role in the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” Kidman got up to kiss her husband, but it didn’t turn out as planned. Kidman went in for the kiss, but Urban wasn't prepared, leading to an awkward flop of an embrace with the star kissing the side of her husband’s face and his ear.

In the past few years, Kidman has become famous for her awkward award show behavior.

She made headlines for her strange clapping at the 2017 Academy Awards, and she memorably kissed her “Big Little Lies” co-star Alexander Skarsgard on the lips before accepting her Emmy.

But Kidman may have made up for her awkward kiss when she arrived on stage and shared some touching words about her husband in her acceptance speech, professing her love for the country singer.

This was Kidman’s forth Golden Globe award win.