ESPN's Katie Nolan calls President Trump 'stupid person' despite network's recent guidelines

Recent ESPN hire Katie Nolan blasted President Trump with some pretty disparaging remarks on Wednesday night.

While appearing on Viceland’s talk show “Desus and Mero,” the 30-year-old sports talker called POTUS a "f—ing stupid person."

Nolan clamored to cover up her harsh words, saying she was on "medicine" because she had the flu.

While Nolan's comments occured on a talk show and not on Twitter or Facebook, her attempt to quickly explain away her outburst may have been due in part to ESPN's social media guidelines for journalists, implemented after fellow network employee Jemele Hill called Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.

"ESPN is a journalistic organization (not a political or advocacy organization). We should do nothing to undermine that position," ESPN wrote in response to Hill's remarks. "We are committed to inclusion, tolerance and that which makes us different. But we must remember that public comments on social platforms will reflect on ESPN and may affect your own credibility as a journalist."

Hill made her comments in October, 2017, and was suspended by the network. Trump had called for her to be fired.

Fox News reached out to ESPN but did not receive comment.

The Nolan brouhaha is just the latest in a litany of bad press for the sports network. Longtime ESPN President John Skipper suddenly announced in December that we has resigning from the network due to a substance addiction problem.

A bombshell report, also published in December, described the sports channel's culture as one of hostility and sexual misconduct toward women.

The report by The Boston Globe specifically named several men employed by or affiliated with ESPN as being subjects of harassment complaints.