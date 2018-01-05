ESPN: Katie Nolan comments that Trump is a 'stupid person' were 'inappropriate'

Recent ESPN hire Katie Nolan blasted President Trump with some pretty disparaging remarks on Wednesday night, and her new employer is not happy.

While appearing on Viceland’s talk show “Desus and Mero,” the 30-year-old sports talker called POTUS a "f—ing stupid person."

Nolan clamored to cover up her harsh words, saying she was on "medicine" because she had the flu.

While Nolan's comments occured on a talk show and not on Twitter or Facebook, her attempt to quickly explain away her outburst may have been due in part to ESPN's social media guidelines for journalists, implemented after fellow network employee Jemele Hill called Trump a "white supremacist" on Twitter.

A rep for the network told Fox News: “We have looked into the totality of Nolan’s comments, they were inappropriate, and we have addressed it with her.”

Hill made her comments in October, 2017, and was suspended by the network. Trump had called for her to be fired.

The Nolan brouhaha is just the latest in a litany of bad press for the sports network. Longtime ESPN President John Skipper suddenly announced in December that we has resigning from the network due to a substance addiction problem.

A bombshell report, also published in December, described the sports channel's culture as one of hostility and sexual misconduct toward women.

The report by The Boston Globe specifically named several men employed by or affiliated with ESPN as being subjects of harassment complaints.