Man accused of killing Rihanna's cousin arrested, charged in Barbados, reports say

A man accused of fatally shooting Rihanna’s cousin was arrested and charged in Barbados, local reports said on Wednesday, a week after the singer posted a heartfelt tribute to her beloved relative.

The alleged killer, identified as Shawayne DaShawn Williams, 23, was arrested and charged with murder, local site Barbados Today reported. Williams is accused of gunning down Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, 21, the day after Christmas in Barbados, Rihanna’s native country.

Williams was remanded until Jan. 31, according to Barbados Today.

Rihanna posted several photos of Alleyne on Instagram the day after the deadly shooting and called for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence,” Rihanna posted on Instagram a week ago.

She posted a follow-up video showing Alleyne and captioning it: “’It's nice to wake up’ Be grateful for life man. #RIPTavon”

Barbados police said gun-related deaths in the country have spiked compared to years before. Nearly 80 percent of murders last year were gun-related, according to Barbados Today.