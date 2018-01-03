Christina El Moussa is dating British TV host Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa is ringing in the new year with a new love interest!

ET has learned that the "Flip or Flop" star is dating British host Ant Anstead. Over the weekend, El Moussa congratulated the 38-year-old TV personality on the premiere of his show, "Wheeler Dealers," by posting a selfie of them riding bicycles.

"Congrats to this guy @ant_anstead," she wrote. "His show, #WheelerDealers airs in the UK today! #HMF"

The 34-year-old HGTV star also responded to a fan who asked about Anstead, writing: "Nice, sweet, funny and handsome."

Meanwhile, Anstead shared a video on his Instagram of himself on a boat in Newport Beach, California, where El Moussa lives with her two children. "New Year's Eve on the Duffy Newport Beach," he wrote. "Driving and catching marshmallows with the kiddies and friends! Perfect end of a tough year."

El Moussa was last dating Orange County businessman Doug Spedding, but the two parted ways in October. The mother of two also separated from her husband, Tarek El Moussa, in December 2016.

In an interview with ET, El Moussa opened up about her personal life and her plans for the future. "I just sort of take things day by day and I don't overthink things," she said.

As for her split from her husband, she added, "I don't have any regrets. I think that things happen for a reason and this is just what was best for us. I think everything is as it should be."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.