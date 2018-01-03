ABC abruptly cancels three-hour Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special set for February

It looks like ABC is going to have to do something new with three hours of broadcast time on Feb. 7 now that it’s officially scrapping the “Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary Show.”

Announced in May at the network’s upfront presentation, the special was set to be a three-hour exploration into the impact Rolling Stone had on pop culture, music and politics throughout the past five decades. It promised live performances and stars as well in a big spectacle.

ABC confirmed that it would not be moving forward with the special event to Fox News, but did not indicate why.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the network has decided to scrap the project following Wenner Media, Rolling Stone’s parent company that was set to produce the show, being sold to Penske Media. As previously reported, Jann Wenner was accused by a journalist in November 2017 of sexual misconduct. The claim alleges that Wenner offered the journalist a writing job in exchange for sex. He has since denied the allegations against him, but they nonetheless made selling the company problematic - but not impossible.

Now, given the new ownership of its stake in Rolling Stone, it seems that the project was dropped for a yet-undetermined reason. As the outlet notes, a “Little Mermaid” live musical was announced at the same time as the “Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary Show,” but it has since been postponed indefinitely.