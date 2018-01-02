Grammy Awards 2018 nominees and show information

Look out for music's biggest night this month.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be held later this month in the Big Apple, Grammy.com says.

Read on for a look at the upcoming awards show and what we know so far about the event.

How can I watch the 60th Grammy Awards?

You can tune in Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the Grammys website says.

Comedian James Corden of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will host the Grammys. He also hosted the awards show in 2017.

Performers for the show have yet to be announced.

Before the Grammys, “Entertainment Tonight” hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell, together with “ET" correspondent Keltie Knight, will host the one-hour "GRAMMY Red Carpet Live," which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, according to a press release.

Who has the most nominations?

Jay-Z, who is up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video.

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have 7 and 6 nominations, respectively.

JAY-Z LEADS GRAMMY NOMINATIONS WITH 8

Who is up for Best New Artist?

Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA have all been nominated.

Who are the Album of the Year nominees?

Jay Z’s “4:44,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!”, Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.”, Lorde’s “Melodrama,” and Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”

Which songs are nominated for Song of the Year?

The Logic tune with Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track with Justin Bieber, “Despacito,” the Julia Michaels song “Issues” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” are all included in the category.

GRAMMY SNUBS AND SURPRISES

What are the Record of the Year nominees?

They include Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J."; Mars' Top 5 hit, "24K Magic"; Lamar's No. 1 smash, "HUMBLE."; Gambino's "Redbone," which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and the year's biggest hit, "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.