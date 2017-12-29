Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hip Hop Rap

Jay-Z's asks Beyonce to forgive him for cheating in 'Family Feud' clip

New York Post
jay z beyonce reuters

 (Reuters)

Jay-Z seems to ask Beyoncé to forgive him for cheating in a new video.

The teaser clip, released on Thursday for his song “Family Feud,” shows the rapper in a church confessional booth, intercut with shots of an illicit sex scene. Meanwhile, wife Beyoncé appears opposite him in the booth, in the seat where the priest would usually sit.

#JAYZ’s “Family Feud” x 12/29 x #TIDAL: TIDAL.com

A post shared by TIDAL (@tidal) on

The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also appears in the 30-second video.

The superstar singer infamously addressed her husband’s infidelity on her 2016 “Lemonade” album, and last month the rapper told T Magazine that he went into therapy to deal with his cheating habits.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.