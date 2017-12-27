Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Lindsay Lohan is $100K behind on tax payments, report says

New York Post
Lindsay Lohan owe back taxes to the government. Here the actress poses for photos at the entrance of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, October 2016.

Lindsay Lohan owe back taxes to the government. Here the actress poses for photos at the entrance of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, October 2016.  (Reuters)

Lindsay Lohan is in serious debt.

The troubled actress owes the U.S. government $100,710.55 in back taxes from 2010, 2014 and 2015, according to People.

A rep for Lohan didn’t respond to our request for comment about her financial woes.

Lohan has been living overseas – mainly in London and Dubai – over the last several years, bypassing the drama in New York City and Los Angeles.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lohan divulged that she loves being out of the spotlight in a foreign country.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think they’re really important.”

This article orginially appeared in Page Six.