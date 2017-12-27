Jenny Slate and Chris Evans fuel reconciliation rumors after spending Christmas together

Looks like it’s getting serious: Jenny Slate spent Christmas with boyfriend Chris Evans and his family.

Evans’ younger brother, Scott, spilled the beans on Instagram in a selfie with Slate, 35, writing, “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate.”

Slate and Evans reunited this fall after splitting in February. The couple first began dating in May 2016 after co-starring in “Gifted.”

The pair previously gushed about each other.

“He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors,” Slate said of Evans in February. “He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

She also said of their breakup, “When Chris and I started dating, my husband and I had only been separated a couple of months. Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that’s still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system … I just didn’t have the tools. And I didn’t think very hard about that, to be honest. I wanted to step into the light. Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person, and I didn’t really understand why I should be prudent.”

In March, Evans told People that Slate is his “favorite human,” adding, “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”