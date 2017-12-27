Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies

'Die Hard' screenwriter says film is a Christmas movie

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Screenwriter Steven E. de Souza said "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

Screenwriter Steven E. de Souza said "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.  (Reuters)

Screenwriter Steven E. de Souza finally settled the debate plaguing “Die Hard” fans — the film is a Christmas movie.

"Die Hard," starring Bruce Willis, has spurred a debate since its July 1988 release about whether it falls in the same category as holiday classics like “Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone” and “A Christmas Story.” The plot takes place on Christmas Eve, leading many people to believe it should be counted as a Christmas movie.

De Souza finally weighed in on the debate while responding to a tweet on Christmas Eve by a fan who said: “DH is about love, devotion, sacrifice, generosity, and resisting evil-- how could it not be a Christmas movie?”

The screenwriter responded: “Plus a woman about to give birth features prominently.”

He then joked that the “studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.” 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam