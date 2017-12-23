Twitter rules Rosie O’Donnell’s Ben Shapiro tweets were not abusive

The feud between actress Rosie O'Donnell and radio talk show host Ben Shapiro does not appear to be slowing down.

The conservative commentator reported O’Donnell’s tweets that included a vulgar term to see if the social media site would consider them as sexual harassment.

Shapiro tweeted that he reported the former “View” host to Twitter, “mainly to see if Twitter does indeed have a double standard.”

“It's an attempt to clarify Twitter's standards. I don't actually want them to ban or suspend Rosie." - Ben Shapiro

“Everyone knows if Rosie were conservative, Twitter would suspend her in a hot second. So, Twitter, put your money where your mouth is,” Shapiro tweeted, adding the “#MeToo” hashtag, which was started by Alyssa Milano who called on men and women to use the hashtag if they were sexually harassed or assaulted.

He elaborated: “It's an attempt to clarify Twitter's standards. I don't actually want them to ban or suspend Rosie. I want them to stop applying their own rules inconsistently.”

Later, Shapiro tweeted again: "Surprise of surprises. Twitter says that @Rosie's tweets were not in fact abusive in any way under their rules. Good to know."

Earlier this week, O'Donnell said she would give $2 million each to Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake if they voted against the tax reform legislation.

Shapiro, who is also the editor in chief of the Daily Wire, responded with a series of jabs at the liberal former co-host of “The View.” One tweet cited an article he wrote for his website claiming, "Rosie O'Donnell Violates Federal Law, Offers To Bribe Republican Senators To Vote Against Tax Bill."

Another tweet called for O'Donnell to be locked up, while Shapiro also joked, "If Trump orders Sessions to investigate Rosie, he will be carved into Rushmore by Friday."

After the barrage of Shapiro posts, O'Donnell sent a profanity-laced reply: "suck my d*** Ben."

The exchange continued, leading Shapiro to make even more claims against O'Donnell.

"You’re already a felon, Rosie. Don’t be a homophobic sexual harasser too," replied Shapiro.

After Shapiro alerted his followers that he had reported O'Donnell, she simply replied, “oh ben,” to which he answered: “All victims deserve to be believed.”

O’Donnell retweeted a number of tweets calling Shapiro a “snowflake” and accusing him of mocking victims of sexual abuse. However, she did block Shapiro on Twitter.