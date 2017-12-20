Meghan Markle named 2017's Woman of the Year by UK's Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle has earned a new title — 2017’s Woman of the Year.

Britain's Hello Magazine crowned the duchess-to-be on Monday saying 2017 marked her transformation from “TV actress to the star of her very own Christmas fairy tale.”

“Not only has Meghan, 36, captured the heart of husband-to-be Prince Harry, but she has also won the approval of fans around the world as she prepares to join the royal family and take her humanitarian work to a whole new level,” the magazine said.

Markle also graces the magazine cover, dressed in a simple white crop top with the words: “Meghan sparkles. Inside her Christmas fit for a princess.”

"Meghan is just like Diana was in her thirties – she has presence, she's stylish and is happy to support positive causes – all with star appeal. I can't think of anyone who has come anywhere near her as the most talked about woman of the year,” Andrew Morton, author of “Diana: Her True Story,” told the British magazine.

The former “Suits” actress has had a whirlwind year.

On Nov. 27, Kensington Palace announced that she and Prince Harry, 33, were engaged. The couple will be getting married on May 19, 2018 in St. George’s Chapel at Winsor Castle. Harry said he fell in love with the actress “so incredibly quickly” and felt like the “stars were aligned.”

The palace also revealed Markle will be spending Christmas Day with the Royal Family.