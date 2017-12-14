Cooking with 'Friends': Major Dan Rooney's Chicken and Noodles

ROONEY FAMILY'S CHICKEN AND NOODLES

Ingredients:

2 c. unbleached flour

¾ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. oil

1 tbsp. water

3 large eggs

1 chicken to roast

Nutmeg

Instructions:

Insert metal blade into food processor.

Add dry ingredients, plus oil and water, into bowl.

Crack eggs into a cup.

Turn on the food processor and pour eggs through food tube all at once. Process until it forms a ball. Dough should not be wet. If so, add 1 tablespoon of flour and process until smooth.

Wrap dough in plastic wrap and rest for at least 30 minutes, up to an hour, before rolling.

Roll the dough and slice into noodles. Let them harden a bit.

In a pressure cooker, roast the chicken. Remove the chicken and keep the broth in the pressure cooker. Cook the noodles in the chicken broth.

To serve, layer the cooked noodles on top of mashed potatoes. Then top with shredded roast chicken. Sprinkle with nutmeg.