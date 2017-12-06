'Bohemian Rhapsody' biopic already finds replacement for fired director Bryan Singer

Almost as quickly as it let go of its first director, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” biopic has found a new helmer.

The news comes after 20th Century Fox, New Regency and Graham King made the call earlier this week to remove Bryan Singer as the director of the film focused on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Now, Variety reports that the film will replace the director with “Eddie the Eagle” director Dexter Fletcher. The studio reportedly made the announcement on Wednesday, just two days after it let go of Singer.

As previously reported, Singer was fired for two reasons. The first was that he allegedly had numerous clashes with the film’s star, “Mr. Robot” lead Rami Malek. These clashes reportedly led to accusations of unprofessionalism against Singer, which culminated when the “X-Men” director neglected to show up to the London set after Thanksgiving.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer denied any unprofessionalism and claimed the studio was not meeting him halfway when it came to his obligation to a “gravely ill parent” as well as his own health.

“I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen," he said in a statement, "but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."

As Deadline notes, there are only two weeks left of principal filming for the movie, and then Fletcher will oversee the post-production side of things. This will be a good warm up for him as he’s previously been tapped to direct an upcoming biopic with singer Elton John as the subject.