©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

Billy Bush reportedly reconciling with wife Sydney Davis

In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo released by NBC, co-host Billy Bush appears on the "Today" show in New York. Bush says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" by a 2005 conversation he had with Donald Trump in which Trump made lewd comments about women. Bush, then a host of the entertainment news show "Access Hollywood," was chatting with Trump as the businessman waited to make a cameo appearance on a soap opera. In a statement Friday, Oct. 7, Bush says he was younger and less mature when the incident occurred, adding that he "acted foolishly in playing along." (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)

Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, are ready to patch things up, according to a source.

“They are trying to reconcile and it seems like they’re making progress. They’re working on it,” a source told Page Six TV.

Tongues wagged when a photographer snapped Bush holding hands with former “Access Hollywood” colleague Tara Bernie earlier this week.

Bernie told Page Six the hand-holding was innocent. “We’re friends. I was his producer for 15 years at ‘Access’… He was walking me to get my Uber,” she said.

Page Six reported about his split from Davis in September. Bush’s lawyer denied the split was because of infidelity and described the separation as a “short-term break.”

Another source said, “Billy still has his wedding ring on.”

A rep for Bush did not comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.