Tori Spelling says son's birth help rebuild marriage with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is thanking the birth of her 9-month-old son for the “rebirth” of her marriage to Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 44, told People on Saturday that her son, Beau, the youngest of her five children with McDermott, is the “symbol” of her “rebuilt” relationship with her husband.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” Spelling said. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

Spelling said her marriage has changed over the course of 11 years and recalled how she used to talk about how “easy” her relationship was with McDermott. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage when McDermott was caught cheating. The fallout of the affair was captured in their reality show, “True Tori,” in 2014.

“11 years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works,” Spelling said.

The actress added that she feels empowered after she found her “voice in the relationship.”

“Now I talk too much about my feelings, but it’s so much better to talk about stuff,” she joked to People.