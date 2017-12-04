Chelsea Handler calls Sarah Sanders lewd names on her talk show, sparking outrage

Chelsea Handler’s Netflix series is going out with a bang as the comedian-turned-activist took some brutal shots at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders over the weekend.

On Friday’s episode, Handler conducted an interview in which she interrupted her guest to slam Sanders, calling her a "harlot," “trollop” and “wh---."

“That Harlot that they’re dressing up and trolloping out every day?” she asked when Sander’s name came up. “I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she has six foot long eyelashes, she’s got cleavage and summer wh--- lipstick all over her face. Can you believe what they turned her into? A proper trollop.”

While Handler is known for her off-color political humor, many fans were quick to jump on her recent characterization of Sanders as being both too harsh and anti-feminist.

“Showing your true colors of lifting up women,” one user wrote. “Huckabee-Sanders is more of a lady than you can ever fathom being.”

The user then posted an old quote from Handler about how women should respect women with open arms.

Another user noted that Handler practices many of the beauty tactics that she’s chastising Sanders for saying, “before you call Sarah Huckabee Sanders a wh--- maybe you should check some of the stuff you have posted on instagram.”

Another mocked the double standard that Handler appears to enjoy on social media saying, “Just an FYI to everyone… APPARENTLY Chelsea Handler can call Sarah Huckabee Sanders a W--- and keep tweeting, but if you return the favor to her, you are suspended.”

As previously reported, it was recently announced that Netflix would end its run of “Chelsea” after the completion of Season 2. The star claimed in a statement that the decision to end the show was her own so that she could focus on political activism in the future. Handler has made a name for herself as a prominent critic of the Trump administration. Her comments against Sanders are just the latest in a long line of jabs at the White House.

Chelsea’s comments against Sanders come about 28 minutes into the latest episode of “Chelsea,” titled “Dinner Party: Scandalous.”