Jennifer Lawrence says she's a 'huge a-hole' to excited fans

Academy Award-winning, multimillionaire actress Jennifer Lawrence said she becomes a “huge a—hole” to fans she encounters in public as a way to defend herself.

Lawrence, 27, told actor and comedian Adam Sandler during Variety Studio’s "Actors on Actors" series that she becomes rude to fans as way to avoid potentially uncomfortable public encounters, People reported.

“Once I enter a public place I become incredibly rude, I turn into a huge a–hole,” Lawrence said. “That’s kind of like my only way of defending myself.”

The “Passengers” actress, who made a reported $24 million in the past year, showed Sandler what she does when fans approach her while she is at a restaurant eating dinner. Lawrence said she would wag her finger and glare if she sees a fan attempting to walk over to her table. She also said she quickly replies “no” whenever she was asked to take a selfie.

“That’s like my only defense,” Lawrence said. “One of my best friends is Amy Schumer. I take my dog to the park all the time, Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f---ed.”

Sandler agreed that there have been times fans “pulled up a chair” while he was eating at a restaurant and asked for a photo.

“They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that man,'” Sandler said.

“And they guy goes, ‘What?’ and I go, ‘You don’t want that. What are you going to do with it?'” Sandler continued. “And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t.'”

However, Sandler said he does communicate with fans and lets them “hang out with my kids” at times. He credited his age for being more laid back.

Lawrence also revealed in the discussion that one of the reasons she and her ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, split up was the film, “Mother!”, People reported.

Lawrence, who starred in the movie, said Aronofsky, who directed the film, wanted to talk about the film to her during the press tour.

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about “Mother!” for one second?'”

Lawrence also said the film’s mixed reviews did not help their relationship either. The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress said she became defensive of the movie after reading the reviews.

Last week, the couple called it quits after more than a year together.