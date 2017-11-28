Meghan Markle was a 'Deal or No Deal' briefcase model before engagement to Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle was engaged to a prince, she was a “Deal or No Deal” model.

Markle was a Hollywood newcomer when she appeared as a briefcase model for the game show back in 2006, according to Elle Magazine.

Images of Markle on the show began circulating after it was announced that the "Suits" star will wed Prince Harry in May 2018.

Inside Edition previously obtained footage from her time in the competition series.

“Deal or No Deal” aired from 2005 for 2009. The aspiring actress stuck around from 2006 until 2007.

The now-36-year-old star doesn't shy away from her game show past.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet,” Markle told Esquire in 2013. “I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on ‘Deal.’ It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on ‘Deal or No Deal’ was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else.”

Markle said she never had the winning case.

“I didn’t ever have it,” she explained. “I don’t think I did. I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

The Los Angeles-born actress won’t have to worry about her paychecks anytime soon.

Britain’s Kensington Palace announced Monday Markle and Prince Harry are engaged.

Markle said yes to the prince's proposal earlier this month after meeting the royal in the summer of 2016 through a mutual friend.

Markle also told the BBC she will be “transitioning” out of her acting career, confirming she will not be returning to the eighth season of “Suits.”