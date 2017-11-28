Dog and Beth Chapman reveal she's cancer-free

It seems Dog and Beth Chapman came out on top when it came to their battle with cancer. After being diagnosed in August, Dog revealed that his wife is now cancer free.

The news comes from the duo’s 2-hour special “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives,” which debuted on A&E Monday night. Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, received a phone call that delivered some life-changing news. A pathology report for Beth showed that there were no longer signs of cancer in her body.

“Hello, attention. No cancer,” he told his family after the call. “There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” he told the cameras, via People. “[The doctor]said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn't have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Previously, Dog and Beth spoke to Fox News about the diagnosis, prior to the reveal that Beth is cancer-free, the toll it took on their family and how their faith helped them through.

“Faith is probably the number one thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with,” he said. “Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed. And that’s not much… And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that.”

The news marks a big change in her condition as Dog’s update on Beth’s condition in October seemed grim.

“On a 1 to 10 [scale] her pain is about a 9 so… she’s not good,” he told listeners of his podcast.