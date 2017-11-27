Jeremy Piven's new show 'Wisdom of the Crowd' ending amid sexual misconduct rumors

Anyone paying enough attention lately likely saw this coming, but CBS is ending Jeremy Piven’s new drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” after just 13 episodes. The news comes as the actor is battling allegations of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has decided that it won’t order more episodes of the freshman drama. As a result, it will run through the 13 episodes that the network ordered, but won’t be picked up for more after that.

The news comes as the network is “looking into” allegations that Piven, the series’ star, is guilty of sexual misconduct after Ariane Bellamar claimed he groped her while they were both working on the set of “Entourage.” Since then, more women have come forward, but the star maintains his position that he never did anything inappropriate.

“Wisdom of the Crowd,” which premiered about a month prior to the allegations against the star, focuses on a fictional character named Jeffrey Tanner, a tech innovator who created a crowd-sourcing hub in an effort to solve his daughter’s murder that became a crime-fighting method used throughout San Francisco.

While many are quick to blame the allegations against Piven for the end of the show’s run, The Wrap notes that the series has struggled immensely to gain an audience since it’s been on. The latest Nielsen ratings metric puts it with an average rating of 1.2 among adults aged 18-49, which is pretty bad for a new show. Some even wonder if this would be happening were Piven not under investigation by the network.

"Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd," the star wrote on Twitter following the news. "Sorry we don't get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts !"