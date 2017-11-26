Kristin Cavallari posts tribute to her brother on the second anniversary of his death

Kristin Cavallari is keeping up an emotional tradition by posting about her brother on the second anniversary of his death.

Just days after Thanksgiving, the star took to Instagram with a black and white photo of her and her brother, Michael Cavallari, when they were children.

“This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea),” she wrote in the caption. “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today. We love and miss you everyday Mikey.”

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

As previously reported, the former “Hills” and “Laguna Beach” star’s brother was found dead in an isolated part of southern Utah. He reportedly died of hypothermia after his car crashed in the remote area.

Last year, Cavallari, who is married to NFL star Jay Cutler, posted a similar tribute to her brother on Instagram saying, “Yesterday was the anniversary of my brothers passing. There hasn't been a day that's gone by where I haven't thought of him and missed him," the mother of three captioned a photo of Michael. "I know he is watching over me and my family though from all of the amazing signs he has given us. Love and miss you so much, Mikey."

That photo has since been removed from Instagram.