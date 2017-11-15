Expand / Collapse search
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models and performers

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on TV later this month. Models are pictured at the finale of the 2016 show.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is sure to be a heavenly experience.

Viewers will be able to watch the Victoria’s Secret Angels and other models on the catwalk, and take in several musical performances. 

Here’s what you should know about the fashion show, set to take place in Shanghai, China on Nov. 20.

How can I watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? 

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is taking place in Shanghai, China.  (Victoria's Secret)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be shown on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. 

“Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, the lingerie runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show and musical performances that will be announced at a later date,” a release said

Though performers have yet to be revealed, it’s safe to expect some big names; Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd all performed at the 2016 show.

Who are the models walking in the show? 

These Angels have all been announced by Victoria's Secret: 

Lily Aldridge

Model Lily Aldridge presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC18A0B099E0

Lily Aldridge is one of the Victoria's Secret Angels who will appear.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Alessandra Ambrosio

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC151B714220

Alessandra Ambrosio will walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Taylor Hill

Model Taylor Hill presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC12C2413A50

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill will appear in the fashion show.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Elsa Hosk

Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC12CC2A8BB0

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will feature Elsa Hosk.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Martha Hunt

Model Martha Hunt presents the Swarovski corset during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - GF20000054179

Martha Hunt will go down the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.  (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Adriana Lima

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. - GF20000054100

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima.  (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Stella Maxwell

Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC1856FAB870

Stella Maxwell is set to appear in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Lais Ribeiro

Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC175B0F6D00

Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Sara Sampaio

Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC1B1AAF5C80

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is expected to include Sara Sampaio.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Josephine Skriver

Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC1644DD9760

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is expected to feature Josephine Skriver.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Romee Strijd

Model Romee Strijd presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC18831DF910

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Candice Swanepoel

Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. - GF20000054118

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is expected to include Candice Swanepoel.  (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Jasmine Tookes

Model Jasmine Tookes presents a $3 million Fantasy Bra creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - RC1BFCB64440

Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes.  (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

The show will also include other famous faces.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss posted a photo of herself in wings on Twitter in August, writing, “See you in Shanghai.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid have also shared social media posts indicating that they will be part of the show. “Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!” Bella wrote on Instagram in an Aug. 26 post.

Who is wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra? 

Lais Ribeiro, who has shared photos of herself on social media wearing it. 

“Handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, the jewels are set into a Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi bra,” a release said. The garment “took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.”

What else should I know?

Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is behind some of the outfits -- one of which features wings made out of safety pins, Vogue reports.

Model Elsa Hosk will wear a "Crystal Anniversary" Swarovski outfit during the program, Women’s Wear Daily reports, explaining that the show has partnered with Swarovski for 15 years. 

Hosk wrote on Instagram that “it’s pure fire and l can’t wait to take these wings down the#vsfashionshow17 runway.... Shanghai are you ready?” 