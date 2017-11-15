Terry Crews 'will not be shamed' about being allegedly groped by Hollywood exec

Terry Crews said he had "rage" after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Hollywood agent Adam Venit.

The former "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star spoke with "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan on Wednesday about filing a police report last week against Venit, the head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor, claiming that the man groped him while at an event that he attended with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, and Adam Sandler in February 2016. Crews also pointed out that Venit is Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone’s agent.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business,” the 49-year-old actor said. “I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him …The first time I ever had an interaction with him was at this event."

Crews claimed during the interview that he first noticed Venit at the party because he was making faces at him. "I’m looking at him and he’s basically staring at me and he’s sticking his tongue -- just overtly sexual kind of tongue moves," he alleged. “And I’m looking like, ‘Is this a joke? I don’t understand.’ It was actually so bizarre. And he keeps coming over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it, squeezes my genitals. And I jump back like, ‘Hey, hey!’ … I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing?'”

Crews told Strahan that this happened more than once while at the event. "And then he comes back again and he just won’t stop," he continued. "Then I really got forceful, pushed him back, he bumps into all the other partygoers and he starts giggling and laughing."

The former NFL pro admitted, “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified."

That's when Crews says he approached Sandler about Venit's alleged behavior. "I went over to Adam right then and there and said, ‘Man, come get your boy. What is his problem?'" he said, adding that Sandler didn’t understand it either because it was “bizarre to both of us."

"My wife is right there. He was acting so weird and so strange that I put myself in-between him and my wife," Crews recounted, confessing that he wanted to "punch a hole" in anger over the alleged incident.

After coming out with these sexual assault allegations on Twitter following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Crews filed a police report against Venit with the Los Angeles Police Department. "I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong. Nothing,” he said on "GMA." “What kind of man would I be to tell my kids, ‘If someone touches you where you don’t want to, tell someone’ if I’m not doing it myself?"

Crews has since left his talent agency, WME, and ET reached out to the agency for comment on Friday after the actor filed the police report.