Serena Williams to wed Reddit's Alexis Ohanian this week, report says

Tennis star Serena Williams is reportedly set to marry Alexis Ohanian, her fiancé and father to their daughter, this week.

The Wimbledon champion will wed the co-founder of Reddit, a social news aggregation website, this week in New Orleans, a source told People.

Celebrity guests expected to appear at the wedding include Beyonce, her husband JAY-Z, Kris Jenner and Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle. The wedding was reportedly slated to be held at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Williams and Ohanian recently welcomed their first child together, Alexis Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1. The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged in December 2016 in Rome, where the two first met.

Earlier this month, Williams and friends, which included sister Venus Williams, TV personality La La Anthony and singer Ciara, spent a “bachelorette” weekend in New York City, People reported.

The wedding will reportedly be an opulent event rumored to cost about $1 million, the Daily Mail reported.